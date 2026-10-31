Evacuated residents of Oleshky arrive in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Oleshky crossed into Ukraine on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. In a post on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy thanked the United States and US first lady Melania Trump for their mediation.
"When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed," Zelenskiy wrote. After leaving Oleshky, the residents had travelled by bus to Crimea before flying to Belarus and then onward to Ukraine via a border crossing.