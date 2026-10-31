Evacuated residents of Oleshky arrive in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

​Residents evacuated ​from ‌the Russian-controlled Ukrainian ​town of Oleshky crossed into Ukraine ‌on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. In a post on ‌the Telegram app, Zelenskiy thanked ‌the United States and US first lady Melania Trump for their ⁠mediation.

"When ​the ⁠world pays attention, people are ⁠rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and ​real progress toward peace are also ⁠needed," Zelenskiy wrote. After leaving Oleshky, ⁠the ​residents had travelled by bus to Crimea before ⁠flying to Belarus and then ⁠onward ⁠to Ukraine via a border crossing.