Rubio and Brazil's foreign minister to meet after election tension, source says

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 20:41 IST
Rubio and Brazil's foreign minister to meet after election tension, source says

US Secretary of State ​Marco Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister ​Mauro Vieira spoke briefly at ‌a Group ​of 20 foreign ministers meeting and agreed to meet in coming weeks before a G20 leaders ‌summit, a source familiar with the plans said.

A Brazilian official downplayed tensions over Brazil’s failure to approve Trump’s pick as ambassador and the re-election of Brazilian President Luiz ‌Inacio Lula da Silva. Vieira took part in the G20 meeting, which ‌was hosted by Rubio in Atlanta. The two ministers agreed to meet again before G20 leaders meet in Miami in December.

The plan for the two to meet again, first reported ⁠by Bloomberg, ​reflects a desire ⁠by the two countries to move on after discord over the ambassador's visa and the ⁠US decision to grant a visa to Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro after his election loss to ​the leftist incumbent Lula. "We're clearly not politicizing the issue, as we ⁠haven't in other situations regarding Brazilian citizens who have fled to the US," the Brazilian official ⁠said.

A ​US official and a person familiar with the matter last week told Reuters that Trump has no current plans to support Bolsonaro's political ambitions ⁠even as the administration allowed him into the country. Bolsonaro's father, former President Jair ⁠Bolsonaro, is imprisoned in ⁠Brazil for attempting to stay in power after losing his own re-election bid in 2022.

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