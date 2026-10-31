Zelenskiy says he discussed upcoming peace talks with Erdogan
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had discussed with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan upcoming trilateral talks between US, Ukrainian and Russian peace negotiators. The talks are expected to take place in early November, Zelenskiy said, adding that Kyiv wanted to include Europe and potentially Turkey in discussions on how to end the war, now in its fifth year.
Zelenskiy, who is visiting Istanbul, also said he agreed that Turkey would increase its support to Ukraine's energy sector as it faces intensified Russian strikes.