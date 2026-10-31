Zelenskiy says he discussed upcoming peace talks with Erdogan

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 21:51 IST
Zelenskiy says he discussed upcoming peace talks with Erdogan

​Ukraine's President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on ​Saturday he had discussed with ‌his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan upcoming trilateral talks between US, Ukrainian and ‌Russian peace negotiators. The talks ‌are expected to take place in early November, Zelenskiy said, adding ⁠that ​Kyiv ⁠wanted to include Europe and potentially Turkey ⁠in discussions on how ​to end the war, now ⁠in its fifth year.

Zelenskiy, who is ⁠visiting ​Istanbul, also said he agreed that Turkey would increase ⁠its support to Ukraine's energy sector ⁠as ⁠it faces intensified Russian strikes.

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