Motor racing-Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas 

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 20:43 IST
Motor racing-Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas 

Reserve ​driver Ryo Hirakawa ​will replace Esteban ‌Ocon at ​Haas for this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, the ‌US-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

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