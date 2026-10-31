Motor racing-Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas
Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, the US-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.
Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, the US-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.
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