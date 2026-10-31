Lalon Shah bridge of friendship between India, Bangladesh, says High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi at 'Lalon Sandhya'

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India (HCI), Dhaka, organised a cultural programme titled ‘Lalon Sandhya’ at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Abdul Gani Road, Dhaka, on Saturday, to commemorate the life and legacy of the legendary Baul mystic, philosopher and songwriter Fakir Lalon Shah. The evening celebrated Lalon Shah’s timeless musical and philosophical legacy through Baul music, flute melodies, chorus renditions of Lalon Geeti and contemporary musical performances, tracing the evolution of music from its traditional roots to modern expressions while highlighting Bengal’s rich cultural heritage.

The evening drew an enthusiastic response, with over 700 guests filling the auditorium to capacity, reflecting the enduring appeal of Lalon’s music and the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh. On the occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, described Fakir Lalon Shah as the lighthouse of humanity, drawing an analogy with a ship lost at sea that looks for a lighthouse to find its direction. Highlighting Lalon Shah's philosophy of universal humanity and inclusiveness, the Indian envoy said Lalon Shah is also a bridge of friendship between Bangladesh and India.

High Commisioner highlighted the enduring relevance of Fakir Lalon Shah’s philosophy and his contribution to the cultural and spiritual heritage of Bengal. He underscored the universal values reflected in Lalon’s songs, particularly humanity and transcendence of social and religious divisions. He also emphasised the significance of the Baul tradition in preserving Bengal’s shared cultural legacy and the role of cultural exchanges in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Bangladesh.

The Cultural programme commenced with traditional Baul music performed by a Bangladeshi Baul group led by Shafi Mondal, one of Bangladesh’s most renowned Baul and folk musicians, deeply rooted in the mystic philosophy of Fakir Lalon Shah. Through soulful renditions, the ensemble showcased the spiritual essence of rural Bengal’s Baul heritage. This was followed by a flute recital by Gazi Abdul Hakim, husband of the legendary late folk singer and "Queen of Lalon Sangeet", Farida Parveen, accompanied by Nasrin Akther Beauty, a well-known Bangladeshi folk and traditional singer. Their melodies brought together the traditions of classical ragas and Bengali folk music, enriching the evening with a memorable musical experience.

The programme continued with a chorus presentation of Lalon Geeti by students of Ocin Pakhi Cultural Academy. The collective rendition of Lalon’s timeless compositions resonated throughout the auditorium, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Bangladesh and the enduring relevance of Lalon Shah’s songs in contemporary society. Later in the evening was a vibrant performance by the internationally renowned musical group Band Lalon, led by Nigar Sultana Sumi. Blending the traditional essence of Lalon Geeti with contemporary musical arrangements, the group delivered an engaging performance that enthralled the audience. Their presentation demonstrated how Lalon’s music continues to inspire younger generations while retaining its profound philosophical and cultural significance. The performance brought the evening to a memorable close, with the audience appreciating the group’s distinctive musical interpretation and energetic stage presence.

The programme was attended by Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Public Works Ahammad Sohel Monzoor MP, Members of Parliament of Bangladesh, senior government officers, senior artists across different genres, former ambassadors and dignitaries, members of the business community, students, teachers, young cultural enthusiasts, eminent personalities from business, academia and think tanks, editors, media representatives and other distinguished personalities. The event also saw enthusiastic participation from young people, including former ICCR Scholars. (ANI)