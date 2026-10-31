Tennis-Alcaraz beats Medvedev to reach Vienna final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil ​Medvedev 6-4 7-6(2) on ​Saturday to reach the ‌Vienna ​Open final for the first time, continuing his strong finish to the season. The ‌Spaniard reached the 37th tour-level final of his career and his fifth final of the year, while also recording his ‌25th straight ATP 500 tour victory.

Alcaraz took the opening ‌set after Medvedev double-faulted to give him set point, but the Russian responded strongly in the second and held firm to force a ⁠tiebreak. With ​neither player ⁠able to gain a decisive advantage, Alcaraz produced a barrage of powerful ⁠groundstrokes in the breaker to seal victory in 96 minutes.

The ​result gave the second-seeded Spaniard a measure of revenge after ⁠Medvedev handed him his first defeat of the season in the ⁠Indian ​Wells semi-finals in March, while also ending the Russian's seven-match winning streak. Both players are among the four men ⁠who have already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals next ⁠month.

Alcaraz will ⁠face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Australia's Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.