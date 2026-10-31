Tennis-Alcaraz beats Medvedev to reach Vienna final

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 21:58 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz beats Medvedev to reach Vienna final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil ​Medvedev 6-4 7-6(2) on ​Saturday to reach the ‌Vienna ​Open final for the first time, continuing his strong finish to the season. The ‌Spaniard reached the 37th tour-level final of his career and his fifth final of the year, while also recording his ‌25th straight ATP 500 tour victory.

Alcaraz took the opening ‌set after Medvedev double-faulted to give him set point, but the Russian responded strongly in the second and held firm to force a ⁠tiebreak. With ​neither player ⁠able to gain a decisive advantage, Alcaraz produced a barrage of powerful ⁠groundstrokes in the breaker to seal victory in 96 minutes.

The ​result gave the second-seeded Spaniard a measure of revenge after ⁠Medvedev handed him his first defeat of the season in the ⁠Indian ​Wells semi-finals in March, while also ending the Russian's seven-match winning streak. Both players are among the four men ⁠who have already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals next ⁠month.

Alcaraz will ⁠face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Australia's Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026