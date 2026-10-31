US sees growing interest in limited ceasefire in Black Sea
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said there was growing interest by the international community in facilitating a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea to ensure unfettered energy and grain shipments by Russia and Ukraine. Rubio told a news conference that the US is reviewing proposals by Turkey and India to get grain shipments moving.
"This is threatening the world for food security and some energy security as well," Rubio said. "We'd like to achieve it. It doesn't solve the war, but at least it solves a unique aspect of it."