US sees growing interest in limited ceasefire in Black Sea

​US Secretary ​of State ‌Marco Rubio on ​Saturday said there was growing ‌interest by the international community in facilitating a limited ceasefire in the Black ‌Sea to ensure unfettered energy ‌and grain shipments by Russia and Ukraine. Rubio told a news conference that ⁠the ​US ⁠is reviewing proposals by Turkey and India ⁠to get grain shipments moving.

"This ​is threatening the world for ⁠food security and some energy security as ⁠well," ​Rubio said. "We'd like to achieve it. It doesn't solve ⁠the war, but at least it ⁠solves ⁠a unique aspect of it."