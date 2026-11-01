Soccer-Barcelona bounce back with big win over Alaves

Barcelona responded after ​losses to ​Real Madrid and ‌Paris St ​Germain with an emphatic 6-1 win over Alaves ‌at Camp Nou on Saturday night, as Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon ‌got on the scoresheet. Raphinha finished Fermin's cross ‌for Barcelona's first after eight minutes and Lamine was the provider for Fermin's goal.

Fermin assisted Raphinha again ⁠before ​Lamine ⁠added the fourth in first-half stoppage time. Substitute Gabriel Jesus ⁠set up Lamine's second in the 64th minute ​and Gordon completed the rout.

Alaves claimed a ⁠late consolation through Mariano Diaz, who capitalised on ⁠a ​mistake by Rodri Hernandez. Barcelona top the LaLiga standings on 30 points, two ⁠ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 2-0 earlier ⁠on ⁠Saturday. Alaves lie eighth after their seventh game without a win.