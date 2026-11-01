Motor racing-Hamilton ends pole drought at Mexico City GP

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 03:49 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton ends pole drought at Mexico City GP

​Lewis Hamilton ​put Ferrari on ‌pole position ​for the Mexico City Grand Prix on ‌Saturday with Mercedes Kimi Antonelli fourth for a race that looks set to ‌make him Formula One's youngest champion ‌at 20 years old. Antonelli needs only a ninth-place finish to become Italy's first champion ⁠since ​1953. ⁠He was fifth fastest in qualifying but will ⁠move up a place due to Red ​Bull's Max Verstappen having a grid ⁠drop.

The pole was Hamilton's first in a ⁠regular ​grand prix since Hungary 2023, a wait of 1,197 days. Mercedes' ⁠George Russell, Antonelli's closest rival but 123 ⁠points ⁠behind, was second fastest and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.

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