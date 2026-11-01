Police clear new Lisbon housing protest camp after thousands rally

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 10:17 IST
Police clear new Lisbon housing protest camp after thousands rally

Police moved into Lisbon's Rossio Square on ‌Sunday to clear a tent camp erected after thousands marched demanding Portugal's minority centre-right government withdraw a rental bill they say would worsen the country's housing crisis. Portugal is grappling with one of Europe's worst housing crises, with young people among those hardest hit. House prices have ‌more than doubled since 2017 and rents for new leases have nearly doubled.

Protests over soaring housing costs have intensified in Portugal ‌in recent weeks, mirroring similar unrest sweeping across Spain, France, Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Protesters had pitched more than 50 tents in Rossio Square after a march through central Lisbon on Saturday that drew thousands.

Around 4:30 a.m.(0430 GMT), dozens of officers, some with police dogs, moved in on the tent camp after ⁠police ​commander Iuri Rodrigues warned protesters three ⁠times that the illegally erected tents would be dismantled if not removed and that those who resisted could face disobedience charges. Hundreds of protesters shielding the tent ⁠camp were dispersed by police using shields and some baton charges.

Separately, police dismantled a similar, though smaller, tent camp in Porto's Dom Joao I ​square. Earlier, Socialist lawmaker Pedro Delgado Alves said Rossio Square was peaceful and that nothing justified "a police intervention involving force, physical ⁠violence or baton charges, the kind of scenes we witnessed last week."

Police have been criticized for baton-charging demonstrators and arresting dozens while clearing tent camps in the ⁠same squares ​a week ago. SCRAP THE BILL

The protesters are demanding the government scrap a bill making evictions easier and ending rent caps on new leases, which passed a first parliamentary reading with the abstention of the far-right Chega party. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro on ⁠Thursday ruled out scrapping the bill but said he was open to amending it ahead of a final vote in coming ⁠weeks, saying parties "have to move closer" ⁠while making clear "the main line of action is the government's programme".

Socialist Party leader Jose Luis Carneiro urged the government on Saturday to engage in talks with opposition parties and protesters rather than "arrogantly imposing ‌its views, sometimes even ‌with authoritarian overtones".

TRENDING

1
France braces for fresh unrest, government vows tough response

France braces for fresh unrest, government vows tough response

Global
2
Gen Z protests reach Germany as over 160,000 expected at Halloween rallies

Gen Z protests reach Germany as over 160,000 expected at Halloween rallies

Global
3
Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipments

Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipm...

Global
4
Rubio urges G20 cooperation amid rifts over wars in Ukraine, Middle East

Rubio urges G20 cooperation amid rifts over wars in Ukraine, Middle East

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026