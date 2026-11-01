Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
A century on, Budapest circus revives Houdini's daring escapes
Bound in chains, plunged upside down into a water-filled tank and flirting with death, Harry Houdini returned to the stage in Budapest on Friday as a new circus production celebrated the legendary escape artist a century after his death. The Circus of Budapest premiered a performance inspired by Houdini's most famous feats, recreating some of the daring escapes that left audiences astonished and helped turn him into one of the world's first entertainment superstars.
Indian broadcaster Zee’s profit falls as FIFA-related costs weigh
India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a 38% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as costs related to the FIFA World Cup broadcast and other initiatives offset gains from subscription growth. Here are some details: