Following is a summary ​of current ​entertainment news briefs.

A ‌century on, ​Budapest circus revives Houdini's daring escapes

Bound in chains, ‌plunged upside down into a water-filled tank and flirting with death, Harry Houdini returned ‌to the stage in Budapest on Friday ‌as a new circus production celebrated the legendary escape artist a century after his death. The Circus ⁠of ​Budapest ⁠premiered a performance inspired by Houdini's most famous feats, ⁠recreating some of the daring escapes that left ​audiences astonished and helped turn him into ⁠one of the world's first entertainment superstars.

Indian ⁠broadcaster ​Zee’s profit falls as FIFA-related costs weigh

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a ⁠38% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as ⁠costs ⁠related to the FIFA World Cup broadcast and other initiatives offset ‌gains ‌from subscription growth. Here are ​some details: