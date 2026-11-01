Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

Long-distance flights can ​interfere with the internal ‌clocks of seabirds

People ​who travel across many time zones, like a trip from London to Tokyo, may ‌experience jet lag, with the body's internal 24-hour clock — the circadian rhythm — thrown out of sync with the local time at the arrival location. ‌A new study shows that birds that fly long distances may ‌experience a similar phenomenon that causes them to drift off course. Research involving seabirds called Manx shearwaters found that crossing the Atlantic at speed can throw their ⁠internal clocks out ​of sync ⁠with local time, causing errors in the strategy they use to navigate their way ⁠home.

Strange beaked 'hell chicken' is the first fruit-eating dinosaur

While dinosaurs ate a lot ​of different things, including each other, fruit long seemed to have ⁠been absent from their menu. But scientists now have found fossils of a turkey-sized and ⁠toothless ​dinosaur possessing a parrot-like head that exhibited multiple adaptations for a specialized fruit diet. This first-known frugivorous dinosaur, named Infernogallus jamesi, lived ⁠about 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period at the twilight ⁠of the ⁠age of dinosaurs and displayed traits on its beak and jaws for mashing soft food like fruit. ‌It is known ‌from fossils unearthed in Montana ​and North Dakota.