China's Communist Party tightens oversight of officials

​China's ruling ​Communist Party has ‌adopted measures ​aimed at tightening internal discipline, ‌including stronger education about loyalty to the ruling party and closer oversight ‌of officials, official Xinhua news ‌agency reported on Sunday. The decision calls for expanded study of ⁠party ​and ⁠national history, enhanced monitoring of cadres throughout ⁠their careers and stricter scrutiny of ​officials' personal disclosures.

Authorities will verify ⁠cases in which family assets ⁠and spending ​appear to exceed normal income, while strengthening routine oversight ⁠of business activities involving senior officials' ⁠spouses, ⁠children and children's spouses, the report said.