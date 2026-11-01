Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chargers place standout S Derwin James (hamstring) on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers ​placed Derwin James on injured reserve on Saturday and the veteran safety will ​miss at least the next four games. James played the first ‌three ​games, but was sidelined with a hamstring injury following the Sept. 27 game at Buffalo. The 30-year-old was ruled out for the next three weeks and suffered a setback in his rehab as the Chargers prepared for their game at the Los Angeles Rams this ‌Sunday.

Tennis-Shnaider downs Fernandez in Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo

Russia's Diana Shnaider overcame a second-set collapse to beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 5-7 6-2 on Sunday and claim the Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo. Shnaider eased through the first set but looked in trouble after relinquishing the second and had to defend three break points early in the decider, before going on to clinch victory ‌in two hours and 18 minutes.

NBA roundup: LeBron James delivers late as Sixers get by Knicks

LeBron James converted a key putback and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight ‌assists as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the visiting New York Knicks 98-93 on Friday. On a night when all NBA games were the teams' openers in NBA Cup play, Philadelphia was without Jaylen Brown (knee), giving Anfernee Simons an opportunity to shine in an expanded role. Simons scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 27 points, while VJ Edgecombe hit a clutch 3-pointer and finished with 13 points. The Sixers have won ⁠five of their first ​six games.

US court reinstates 'Sunday Ticket' class action ⁠verdict against NFL

A US federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a jury's verdict against the National Football League in an antitrust lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game telecasts for more than a decade, but said ⁠the league can have a new trial on damages. The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court judge in California who had thrown out a $4.7 billion verdict against ​the NFL after the trial in 2024.

Motorcycling-Marquez wins Malaysian GP, extending MotoGP championship lead

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday for the first ⁠time since 2018 to take a 44-point lead over injured title rival Jorge Martin in the championship. Marc shot out of the block and beat his brother Alex, the pole-sitter, into the opening turn. Alex was able to quickly regain the ⁠lead ​but ran wide a turn later to hand it back, and Marc did not make any mistakes from that point on.

Pope Leo tries to stay neutral as basketball rivals descend on Vatican

Popes have received heads of state, royalty and pilgrims by the busload in the Vatican's Paul VI Audience Hall. On Saturday, Pope Leo received his old college basketball team ⁠and, in a show of sportsmanship that went only so far, their opponents. Leo, the first American pope, greeted the men's and women's teams from his alma mater Villanova, where he ⁠graduated in 1977, and from their rival Notre ⁠Dame, before roughly 7,000 players, guests and supporters.

Motor racing-Hamilton recalls Schumacher after first Ferrari pole, hails Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton recalled Ferrari's glory years with Michael Schumacher as one seven-time Formula One world champion harked back to another on Saturday with his first pole position for the Italian team. The achievement ‌at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ‌was the Briton's first pole since July 2023 and first, apart from in two sprint ​races, since his arrival at Maranello from Mercedes.