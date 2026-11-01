Athletics-European champion Mageean dies aged 34 after cancer battle

European 1,500 metres ​champion and two-time Olympian ​Ciara Mageean died ‌on Sunday ​at the age of 34, just over a year after ‌revealing she had stage four bowel cancer.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 16:46 IST
Athletics-European champion Mageean dies aged 34 after cancer battle

European 1,500 metres ​champion and two-time Olympian ​Ciara Mageean died ‌on Sunday ​at the age of 34, just over a year after ‌revealing she had stage four bowel cancer. The Irish athlete announced in July 2025 that she had been ‌diagnosed with the disease.

"At 6:30 a.m. this morning, ‌Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones," a statement on Mageean's Instagram account said. "A beloved ⁠daughter, sister, ​wife, friend ⁠and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed."

Mageean's ⁠career highlight came in 2024 when she won European ​1,500 metres gold in Rome. She represented Ireland at ⁠the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics but was ⁠ruled ​out of the Paris Games with an Achilles injury a day before her opening heat.

Alongside ⁠her European title, Mageean won European bronze in 2016 and ⁠silver ⁠in 2022, while also claiming silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

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