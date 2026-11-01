Serbians mark railway disaster that led to rise of victorious student movement

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 20:06 IST
Serbians mark railway disaster that led to rise of victorious student movement

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a Serbian railway station on Sunday to ‌mark the anniversary of a deadly roof collapse that gave rise to the protest movement that toppled longtime President Aleksandar Vucic in an election a week ago.

Crowds converged from across the city of Novi Sad on ‌the main train station, where the concrete awning crashed down shortly before noon on November 1, 2024, killing ‌16 people. Mourners observed 16 minutes of silence before laying wreaths, flowers and candles near the site.

"On a personal, emotional, and social level, I hope for a collective healing," said Zorana Sijan Oborina, a student supporter. The disaster, which struck at a station renovated ⁠under ​a China-backed high-speed rail project, ⁠ignited Serbia's massive nationwide anti-corruption protest movement, culminating in last week's election victory by a student-led bloc.

Protesters saw the collapse as symptomatic ⁠of corruption under Vucic. The protests forced resignations, including that of the construction minister, a government reshuffle and eventually snap elections. Prosecutors ​indicted 13 people over the collapse, but pretrial proceedings have stalled. The defendants denied any wrongdoing.

"I hope ⁠we have finally realised that we shouldn't wait ... years to change what is bad, especially when it costs human lives," said Jelena ⁠Trajkovic, ​32, an academic from Novi Sad. On October 25, the Student List, a group that includes academics, professionals, farmers, actors and activists chosen by student assemblies, secured 141 seats in the 250-member parliament, according ⁠to a preliminary tally. Final results are due in coming days and not expected to change the outcome.

Vucic, ⁠standing as the candidate ⁠for prime minister from his SNS party at the end of his presidential term, acknowledged defeat and left office. A presidential election is expected before the end ‌of the year.

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