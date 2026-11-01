Tennis-Alcaraz beats De Minaur to win Vienna title

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 20:30 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz beats De Minaur to win Vienna title

Carlos Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur ​6-1 6-4 to win the ​Vienna Open on Sunday, claiming ‌his ​fourth title of the season and the 28th of his career, and extending his ATP 500 ‌winning streak to 26 matches. The 23-year-old Spaniard arrived in Vienna on the back of titles in Doha and Tokyo and completed a perfect 16-0 record at ‌ATP 500 events in 2026, capping another dominant week without dropping a ‌set across his five matches.

Alcaraz seized control from the opening stages, breaking De Minaur's serve in the first game and quickly establishing a double-break advantage as the Australian struggled ⁠to ​contain the world ⁠number two's intensity. The seven-time Grand Slam champion raced through the opening set 6-1, repeatedly punishing ⁠short balls and forcing errors from De Minaur.

Although the 27-year-old Australian put up greater ​resistance in the second set and kept pace for long spells, ⁠Alcaraz delivered a high-quality all-court performance to close out victory in 97 minutes and secure ⁠his ​seventh consecutive win over De Minaur. Alcaraz will head to next week's Paris Masters brimming with confidence after his flying start to the European ⁠indoor swing, having already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

De Minaur, ⁠meanwhile, will turn ⁠his attention to Paris as he continues his push to qualify for the ATP Finals for a third consecutive ‌year.

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