Soccer-Sharp reverses retirement and joins eighth-tier AFC Rushden

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 20:56 IST
Soccer-Sharp reverses retirement and joins eighth-tier AFC Rushden

Former Sheffield United ​captain Billy Sharp has ​reversed his decision ‌to retire ​from professional football and signed for eighth-tier AFC Rushden & Diamonds, ‌the club announced on Sunday. The 40-year-old Sharp, who announced in October that he was stepping away from the ‌professional game after a 22-year career, will ‌now continue playing in non-league football and is expected to feature in Diamonds' FA Cup first-round tie at Burton Albion ⁠next ​Saturday.

The move ⁠marks a return to the area where Sharp's prolific career ⁠first gained momentum. The first of his 299 professional ​goals came during a loan spell with the ⁠original Rushden & Diamonds in 2005. Rushden & Diamonds went into liquidation in ⁠2011 ​after financial problems and was succeeded by phoenix club AFC Rushden & Diamonds, formed by supporters.

Sharp ⁠enjoyed his greatest success at Sheffield United, where he helped ⁠the ⁠side to win three promotions, including two to the Premier League.

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