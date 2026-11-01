US judge throws out Trump election lawsuit in Alaska
A federal judge on Sunday threw out a Trump administration lawsuit seeking to block Alaska from certifying a loss by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in the November 3 election if votes for a rival who shares his name could have changed the outcome.
The ruling by US District Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage was the latest blow to President Donald Trump's effort to boost the federal government's role in elections, which are administered by the states under the US Constitution.