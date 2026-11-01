US judge throws out Trump election lawsuit in Alaska

​A ​federal judge ‌on Sunday threw ​out a Trump administration lawsuit ‌seeking to block Alaska from certifying a loss by Republican ‌Senator Dan Sullivan in ‌the November 3 election if votes for a rival who shares ⁠his ​name could ⁠have changed the outcome.

The ruling by ⁠US District Judge Sharon ​Gleason in Anchorage was the latest ⁠blow to President Donald Trump's ⁠effort ​to boost the federal government's role in elections, ⁠which are administered by the states ⁠under ⁠the US Constitution.