Democratic Senator Murphy hospitalized after stroke, Politico reports
Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, Politico reported on Sunday, citing Murphy's chief of staff.
Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, Politico reported on Sunday, citing Murphy's chief of staff.
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