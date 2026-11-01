Democratic Senator Murphy hospitalized after stroke, chief of staff says

Democratic ​US Senator Chris Murphy was hospitalized after ‌suffering a stroke, the senator's chief of staff said on Sunday.

Murphy began experienceing numbness ‌in his arm while attending his ‌son's hockey game on Saturday afternoon, said Allison Herwitt, chief of staff to the ⁠Connecticut ​senator. "He ⁠was taken to a local hospital, where ⁠it was discovered he had experienced a ​stroke. He was transferred to Johns ⁠Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well ⁠to ​treatment," she said in a statement.

"The doctors are encouraged by ⁠his progress, he is awake and alert, and ⁠we ⁠are optimistic he will make a full recovery."