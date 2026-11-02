Canada PM Carney said he had a good conversation with Trump on trade
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday he had a good conversation with US President Donald Trump on the future of trade between the two countries, which have been embroiled in a trade war. Carney said on the social media site X that their exchange "builds on recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal" that would create jobs, improve affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty.
"Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome," Carney said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Will Dunham)