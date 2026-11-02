Canada PM Carney said he had a good conversation with Trump on trade

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 00:10 IST
Canada PM Carney said he had a good conversation with Trump on trade

​Canadian Prime ​Minister Mark Carney ‌said on ​Sunday he had a good ‌conversation with US President Donald Trump on the future of trade ‌between the two countries, which have ‌been embroiled in a trade war. Carney said on the social ⁠media ​site ⁠X that their exchange "builds on recent ⁠constructive discussions on the outlines ​of a mutually beneficial trade deal" ⁠that would create jobs, improve affordability, and ⁠fully ​respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty.

"Our teams will now ⁠be working in the coming ⁠weeks ⁠to deliver that outcome," Carney said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert ‌in ‌Montreal; Editing ​by Will Dunham)

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