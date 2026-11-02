Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Big 12 acknowledges officiating mistake in BYU win over Arizona State

The Big 12 has admitted that its officiating crew made a mistake during replay review that awarded then-No. 8 BYU a touchdown ​in its 27-20 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. In the first quarter, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier tried to score on a run from the 1-yard ​line, which instead resulted in a fumble. Teammate Sione Moa picked up the ball and advanced for a touchdown.

'Miracle' ‌Mets LHP ​Jerry Koosman dies at 83

Left-hander Jerry Koosman, who helped the New York Mets to their improbable 1969 World Series title, died on Sunday after a battle with multiple illnesses. He was 83. Koosman played the first 12 seasons of his 19-year career with the Mets before going on to pitch for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Motor racing-Norris says Antonelli deserves more credit for 'insane job' this season

McLaren's outgoing Formula One world champion Lando Norris believes Kimi Antonelli has made winning this year's title look easy ‌and deserves far more credit for his achievement. Mercedes driver Antonelli became the sport's youngest champion on Sunday, in only his second season, with the 20-year-old also Italy's first in 73 years.

Lions' Jack Campbell (neck) carted off after tackle vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell sustained a neck injury and was taken to a local hospital after being injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-15 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings. "Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the contest. "He's being taken care of. We don't have any new information. We'll keep you updated as this thing goes. But we are thinking about him. We are thinking about him."

Wizards exercise options on five players, including former No. 2 pick ‌Alex Sarr

Intent on keeping their young core intact, the Washington Wizards exercised rookie scale team options on five players Sunday, including Alex Sarr, the second overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. The club will keep Sarr, along with 2024 picks guard Bub Carrington and forward Kyshawn George in the fold through the 2027-28 season via the fourth- ‌year option. In addition, Washington exercised the third-year options on 2025 draft selections in guard Tre Johnson and forward Will Riley.

Motor racing-Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

A tearful Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday when he finished third for Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The first Italian champion since 1953 sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with his overall lead now an unassailable 119 points.

Miami remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 after tight win; Ohio State plummets

While Miami maintained the top spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Ohio State plummeted nine spots to drop out of the top 10 on Sunday. Miami's stay in the top ⁠spot came after the Hurricanes ​pulled out a 38-35 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Ohio State was not as fortunate, ⁠falling behind early in an eventual 30-18 loss at Southern California at Los Angeles.

Chargers place standout S Derwin James (hamstring) on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers placed Derwin James on injured reserve on Saturday and the veteran safety will miss at least the next four games. James played the first three games, but was sidelined with a hamstring injury following the Sept. 27 game at Buffalo. The 30-year-old was ruled out for the next ⁠three weeks and suffered a setback in his rehab as the Chargers prepared for their game at the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Report: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley won't be traded before deadline

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will not be traded by the NFL's Nov. 10 deadline, NFL Network reported on Sunday. With the Eagles struggling at 2-5, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) lost for the campaign and ​other injuries to key players, there was speculation that the 29-year-old Barkley could be dealt. Moreover, general manager Howie Roseman has engaged in trade talks regarding other players, but Barkley is expected to stay put in Philadelphia.

Tennis-Shnaider downs Fernandez in Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo

Russia's Diana Shnaider overcame a second-set collapse to beat Canada's ⁠Leylah Fernandez 6-4 5-7 6-2 on Sunday and claim the Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo. Shnaider eased through the first set but looked in trouble after relinquishing the second and had to defend three break points early in the decider, before going on to clinch victory in two hours and 18 minutes.

NBA roundup: LeBron James delivers late as Sixers get by Knicks

LeBron James converted a key putback and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as ⁠the ​Philadelphia 76ers edged the visiting New York Knicks 98-93 on Friday. On a night when all NBA games were the teams' openers in NBA Cup play, Philadelphia was without Jaylen Brown (knee), giving Anfernee Simons an opportunity to shine in an expanded role. Simons scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 27 points, while VJ Edgecombe hit a clutch 3-pointer and finished with 13 points. The Sixers have won five of their first six games.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson needs thumb surgery, headed to IR

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be placed on injured reserve and undergo right thumb surgery after being injured on the team's first offensive play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Asked if the ⁠injury might be season-ending, Ravens coach Jesse Minter said, "Potentially. We'll see where it goes."

Athletics-Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut

Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui took back her New York City Marathon crown in two hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, while Sweden's Andreas Almgren (2:06:01) won the men's race in his debut over the distance. The ⁠2024 champion Chepkirui was running all by herself when she crossed the line, two years after she ⁠held off compatriot Hellen Obiri, who finished third, a second slower than American Jess McClain (2:24:42).

Report: Yankees to move on from advisers Omar Minaya, Brian Sabean

The New York Yankees are set to make changes in the front office after the team elected to not renew the contracts of advisers Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, the New York Post reported. The pair of longtime MLB general managers had been advisers to current Yankees GM Brian Cashman since 2023.

Motor racing-Hamilton recalls Schumacher after first Ferrari pole, hails Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton recalled Ferrari's ‌glory years with Michael Schumacher as one seven-time Formula One world ‌champion harked back to another on Saturday with his first pole position for the Italian team. The achievement at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was the Briton's first pole since July 2023 and ​first, apart from in two sprint races, since his arrival at Maranello from Mercedes.