Ukraine says public air raid alert app sent false alerts after being hacked

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 06:20 IST
Ukraine says public air raid alert app sent false alerts after being hacked

​Ukraine's Air Force ​said on Sunday that ‌the public ​air raid alert app had been hacked.

The app for a short ‌time showed Kyiv and other areas subject to nuclear and chemical alerts and the threat of street combat. An erroneous ‌message said Russia's hypersonic Oreshnik missile had been deployed. "The ‌air alert app appears to have been subjected to enemy influence," the air force said on Telegram. "There is no radiation threat! Stay calm ⁠and ​follow our ⁠updates on our channel!"

The abnormality later disappeared. Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation ⁠said the app was not in operation, but other means of ​alerting the public were functioning as were air raid ⁠sirens.

In a separate event, the mobile app of Russia's emergencies ministry ⁠was ​hit by a massive cyberattack that resulted in the spread of false information to the public, state ⁠news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying early on Monday. It ⁠was ⁠not immediately clear whether the two incidents were linked.

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