Tennis-Former Alcaraz coach Ferrero to join Shelton's team
Juan Carlos Ferrero, who split with Carlos Alcaraz late last year, will join American Ben Shelton's coaching team ahead of the 2027 season, the former world number one said on Sunday.
Juan Carlos Ferrero, who split with Carlos Alcaraz late last year, will join American Ben Shelton's coaching team ahead of the 2027 season, the former world number one said on Sunday.
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