Japan's ​government and ruling coalition are considering ​nearly doubling defence spending over the ‌next ​five years as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's push to strengthen the country's military capabilities, according to two ‌people familiar with the matter.

If adopted, defence buildup spending for the five years from April 2027 would be set at 70 trillion to 80 trillion yen ($457 billion to $508 ‌billion), up about 1.8 times the roughly 43 trillion yen allocated under the ‌current five-year plan, which began in fiscal 2023. The figure could still change as the government compiles the budget toward year-end and revises its three security-related documents. Japan's defence ministry said it had no ⁠comment at ​this point.

One source ⁠told Reuters the new spending is expected to fund purchases such as large numbers of drones. ⁠The same source said a weaker yen has pushed up the cost of defence equipment procurement. The ​second source said the final figure could land in the mid-to-late 70 ⁠trillion yen range, but questioned whether such a sum would be enough given the security environment ⁠in ​East Asia, adding the final figure was subject to debate between the government and coalition partners.

Under the current buildup program formulated at the end of 2022, Japan ⁠sharply raised planned defence spending from an initial allocation of 27.5 trillion yen, with ⁠a focus ⁠on long-range missiles intended for counterstrike capabilities, as well as ammunition and spare parts for military equipment. ($1 = 157.5300 yen)