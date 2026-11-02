Deeper China-Oman ties strategic for both sides, Xi says

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 09:59 IST
Deeper China-Oman ties strategic for both sides, Xi says

China ​sees expanding and deepening ​ties with ‌Oman as ​a "shared strategic choice" for both countries, Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping told the Sultan of Oman on Monday. Xi told Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said ‌at the start of their meeting in ‌Beijing that their countries' relations are at a "new historical starting point".

"I am ready to work with ⁠you ​to ⁠guide the China-Oman strategic partnership to an even higher ⁠level, better serve the peoples of our two ​countries, and contribute to peace, stability and ⁠prosperity in the region," Xi said, according to ⁠a ​report from the media pool covering the meeting. Haitham arrived in Beijing on ⁠Sunday for a two-day visit, the first by ⁠an ⁠Omani head of state since the countries established ties in 1978.

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