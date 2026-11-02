Uttar Pradesh: 3 arrested for murder of Jalaun's Kalpi Bar Association President

ASP Ishan Soni stated,"On October 31, 2026, the police station received a written report stating that an individual named Gayadeen Ahirwar, who serves as the president of the Kalpi Bar Association, had been abducted by a group of people. Taking immediate cognisance of the information, four teams were formed, comprising the Surveillance Unit, SWAT, SOG, and local police.”

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 13:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 3 arrested for murder of Jalaun's Kalpi Bar Association President
Jalaun police arrested three accused for the murder of the president of the Kalpi Bar Association (Photo/Jalaun police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Jalaun police have arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of Kalpi Bar Association President Gayadeen Ahirwar, culminating in a multi-district operation and an armed encounter in Uttar Pradesh. The case came to light on October 31, 2026, when authorities received a formal complaint regarding Ahirwar's disappearance. The president had been reported abducted, prompting the formation of four specialised teams, including the Surveillance unit, SWAT, SOG, and local police, Jalaun police said.

Providing details on the multi-district operation and the recovery of the victim's remains, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ishan Soni stated, "On October 31, 2026, the police station received a written report stating that an individual named Gayadeen Ahirwar, who serves as the president of the Kalpi Bar Association, had been abducted by a group of people. Taking immediate cognisance of the information, four teams were formed, comprising the Surveillance unit, SWAT, SOG, and local police.” Describing how the recovery unfolded, Soni noted, “The teams conducted a series of continuous raids. On November 1st, the teams arrested three suspects in Kanpur. During interrogation, and based on information provided by them, the victim's body along with the weapon used in the crime was recovered in Kanpur.”

The investigation took a dramatic turn during evidence retrieval when suspects attempted to escape while leading police to a hidden vehicle. Explaining the ensuing shootout and arrests, ASP said, “Upon further intensive questioning, the suspects revealed that the vehicle used in the abduction had been hidden in a forested area within the jurisdiction of the Kalpi police station, in Jalaun district. When the team arrived to recover the vehicle, the suspects managed to evade the police under the cover of darkness. They had previously hidden a firearm near the vehicle in the bushes; they used it to fire two rounds at the police. In an act of self-defence, the police returned fire, discharging six rounds. Two of the accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.”

The injured suspects were identified as Ashish Vishwakarma and Sarvesh Shukla, while a third accomplice was captured after a brief foot chase. “They have been identified as Ashish Vishwakarma and Sarvesh Shukla. Another individual involved in the incident was arrested at the scene. He attempted to flee, but the police team pursued and apprehended them. Following today’s incident, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and further legal proceedings are underway," ASP Dr Ishan Soni said. (ANI)

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