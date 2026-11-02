European shares slip as investors weigh Middle East talks; Alstom tanks

European shares slipped on Monday as investors weighed diplomatic efforts to ‌end the seven-month long Middle East conflict, while French train maker Alstom tumbled after cutting its full-year margin outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ‌slipped 0.3% to 645.04 points by 0813 GMT. The STOXX 600 healthcare ‌sector eased 1% and was the top decliner after logging its steepest monthly gain of 14% since February 1987 on Friday.

Energy stocks lost 1%, tracking a ⁠3% ​drop in Brent Crude ⁠prices as Iranian and Qatari officials held a third straight day of talks ⁠aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on ​Iran. Airlines, that benefit from lower fuel costs, were higher. Lufthansa gained ⁠1.6% and Air France rose 2%.

Alstom's tanked 27% after the company cut forecasts as execution ⁠problems ​on its Coradia Max platform in Germany drove half-year profitability sharply lower. It now expects negative free cashflow for the ⁠year compared with a positive forecast earlier. Chip stocks such as Aixtron gained ⁠2.4% and Infineon ⁠added 1%, recovering from a sharp selloff in the tech sector last week following disappointing results from US-based ‌hyperscalers.