La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands hit by power outage
The Spanish island of La Palma experienced a power outage early on Monday, cutting supplies across the territory, the Canary Islands regional government said.
The Spanish island of La Palma experienced a power outage early on Monday, cutting supplies across the territory, the Canary Islands regional government said.
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