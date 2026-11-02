Kremlin says it assumes that the Ukrainian army used the Oleshky ceasefire to regroup in line with 'normal practice' 

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 15:28 IST
Kremlin says it assumes that the Ukrainian army used the Oleshky ceasefire to regroup in line with 'normal practice' 

The Kremlin said ​on Monday that it ​assumed that the Ukrainian ‌army ​used a local ceasefire last week in and around the Russian-held southern ‌town of Oleshky to regroup, something it called normal practice, but said it had no specific information on whether Russian forces had ‌done the same. Ukraine's General Staff on Monday accused ‌Russian forces of using the ceasefire to strengthen their military positions, saying they had rotated units, fortified positions, expanded anti—drone measures along roads, and ⁠increased ​logistics activity, including ⁠deliveries of ammunition.

Asked about the Ukrainian allegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ⁠reporters on a conference call: "Such questions are best directed to ​our Ministry of Defence. But in this case, it ⁠is safe to assume that the Ukrainian armed forces also used this ⁠period ​to regroup and so on. This is standard practice in such situations. But I am not familiar ⁠with the specifics (regarding Russian forces)."

He also said that no similar ⁠local ceasefires ⁠modelled on Oleshky, which allowed humanitarian aid to be delivered and residents to be evacuated, were ‌planned ‌for now.

TRENDING

1
California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

Global
2
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Global
3
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Global
4
Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026