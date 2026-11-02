Motor racing-Italy hails youthful F1 champion Antonelli  

Italians on Monday celebrated the success of Kimi Antonelli, who became Formula One's youngest world champion at the age of 20 when he clinched the ‌title in Mexico City. Antonelli, who is from the northern city of Bologna, is also the first Italian champion since 1953.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to praise what she called an "extraordinary achievement". "A success that puts an Italian driver back on ‌top of the world, rewarding talent, commitment, determination and dedication," Meloni said.

"It's a source of great pride for our ‌country," she wrote on X, alongside a picture of Antonelli holding the Italian flag. La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper ran the headline "Kimitico," a play on words meaning "Legendary Kimi".

La Stampa newspaper struck a similar tone, with its headline "Kimi nella leggenda" ("Kimi makes history.") In Rome, locals took delight in ⁠an Italian ​sporting success, with one comparing Antonelli ⁠to tennis champion Jannik Sinner.

"They're two shining stars of Italian sport," said Daniela Bulgarini. "He seems like a good kid, very talented. Talent and hard ⁠work always pay off." DESTINED FOR THE TOP

Antonelli, who drives for Mercedes, is the son of a sports car racing father who took ​him to the track as a young boy. He was taken on by Mercedes as an 11-year-old ⁠karter when his potential as a Formula One driver was apparent.

"After such a long time without an Italian winning, whether with Ferrari or with other ⁠teams, ​other constructors, it's certainly a great thing," said Giovanni, a worker in Rome. Several hundred fans watched a screening of the grand prix late on Sunday at the Checco Costa Museum at the Imola F1 race track.

Although Imola is ⁠the home track of the Ferrari team, fans put that allegiance to one side to cheer for Antonelli whose third-place finish ⁠in Mexico was enough ⁠to seal the title. Another watch-party was held in a cinema in Bologna.

The local Serie A soccer club joined in the celebrations, with a post on X reading "The whole of ‌Bologna is proud ‌of you".