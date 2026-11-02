Cricket-Batters De Zorzi, Hamza return to South Africa test squad

South Africa have named batters Tony de ​Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza in ​their squad for the two-match ‌home ​test series against Bangladesh, but seamer Lungi Ngidi remains sidelined by injury. • De Zorzi has recovered from a ‌hamstring problem that kept him out of the recent 2-1 series win over Australia. Hamza won the last of his eight test caps against New Zealand in ‌2024

• Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has recovered from the groin injury that kept ‌him out of the third test against Australia, and is part of a pace attack including Dane Paterson and Kagiso Rabada, and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder. • Ngidi's ⁠hamstring ​injury meant he ⁠was not considered for selection by South Africa, whose series win over Australia took them to ⁠the top of the test world rankings for the first time since 2016.

• "Traditionally, surfaces on ​the Highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers ⁠offer some assistance to spin in recent times. So with that in mind, there will be ⁠greater ​focus on our seam-bowling options," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. • The first test is at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from November 15-19, ⁠and the second at Centurion Park in Pretoria.

• South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques ⁠Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, ⁠Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane ‌Paterson, Kagiso ‌Rabada, Ryan Rickelton