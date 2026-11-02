SCENARIOS-The midterm election outcomes that could shape Trump's final two years

Americans vote on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine who controls Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. Democrats need a net ​gain of four seats in the US House of Representatives as well as the Senate to overturn Republicans' narrow 218-214 and 53-47 majorities. Opinion polls favor ​the Democrats to win the House while the Senate remains too close to call.

With Trump's approval rating near ‌the lowest ​of his presidency, the election could reshape Washington. Yet even if Democrats win one or both chambers, Trump would retain veto power and broad executive authority, limiting Democrats' ability to enact major legislation. Analysts, strategists and economists interviewed by Reuters said fights over raising the debt ceiling and government funding are likely in 2027 regardless of the election outcome.

Below are the main scenarios and what they could mean for Trump's presidency, Congress and the economy. DEMOCRATS WIN THE HOUSE, NOT THE SENATE

Democratic House majority: 5 to 20 seats - ‌Democrats gain control of House committees, subpoena power and the ability to investigate Trump and his administration.

- Trump administration officials targeted by congressional subpoenas could defy them because a Justice Department led by Trump appointees is unlikely to enforce them. - Trump retains veto power and broad authority over tariffs, immigration and foreign policy. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on October 20 there would be "very little" a Democratic-controlled House could do to block Trump's agenda.

- Senate Republicans block most Democratic priorities. - Democrats can pass symbolic "messaging" bills on healthcare, abortion rights, housing and AI data centers, but few if any are likely to become law.

- Debt ceiling fights, budget battles and government shutdown threats loom in 2027. Impact: Democrats can investigate Trump ‌and his administration through hearings and subpoenas, but not substantially reshape policy. Analysts expect a debt limit showdown by summer that could rattle markets and unsettle investors. Trump, who has largely bypassed Congress over the past two years, is likely to continue advancing his agenda through executive orders.

Democratic House majority: 21 to 40 seats - Leadership has more ‌room to absorb defections and advance Democratic priorities.

- A larger freshman class, including more progressive members, could increase calls for Trump's impeachment. - Some Republicans may be more willing to break with Trump on issues such as tariffs and the Iran war, which opinion polls show are unpopular.

- A larger Democratic majority could strengthen Democrats' hand in budget and debt ceiling negotiations, making it easier to win concessions from Republicans. - Democrats have more votes and an easier path to pass bills on healthcare, abortion rights and living costs, forcing difficult votes for Senate Republicans.

Impact: Democrats will likely pass bills to signal they want to tackle inflation, curb Trump's war powers and oppose data centers. But major legislative breakthroughs remain unlikely because Senate Republicans can block them and Trump also has veto power. Trump can continue to govern through executive actions, and a debt ceiling fight remains likely. DEMOCRATS ⁠WIN THE HOUSE, ​SENATE SPLITS 50-50

- Republicans keep control of the Senate because Vice President JD Vance can break ⁠tie votes. - A handful of senators willing to break with their party, including Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and some moderate Republicans, could become kingmakers on close votes.

- Debt ceiling and budget battles become more unpredictable because neither party can afford defections, giving a handful of senators the power to shape or delay a deal. Impact: Washington might be gridlocked with a handful of swing senators determining the outcome of fiscal, judicial ⁠and political battles. Trump should be able to win Senate confirmation of nominees with Vance's tie-breaking vote, while his tariff, immigration and foreign policies remain largely unchecked.

DEMOCRATS WIN THE HOUSE AND SENATE Senate control may carry greater consequences than House control alone because the chamber determines judicial confirmations, cabinet appointments and ambassadorial nominations.

Senate Democratic majority: 2 seats - Democrats take control of Senate committees and the chamber's agenda.

- They will ​likely block many of Trump's judicial nominees and could seek to delay filling any US Supreme Court vacancy until after the 2028 presidential election. - Republicans will likely rush through confirmations before the new Congress is seated in January.

- Trump retains veto power and executive authority. Major legislation remains difficult because most bills ⁠require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, a Senate rule that allows the minority party to block or delay legislation. - Control of both chambers gives Democrats more bargaining power in debt ceiling and budget negotiations, although the risk of fiscal standoffs remains significant.

Impact: Democrats gain a significant check on Trump's appointments, but narrow margins, the filibuster and Trump's veto limit major legislative gains. Senate Democratic majority: 4 to 6 seats

- Leadership is less hostage to individual ⁠senators ​and can afford some defections. - Democrats are more likely to pass bills on tariffs, data centers, healthcare, living costs and limits on presidential war powers and force Trump to veto them.

- Those veto fights help Democrats frame the 2028 campaign. - Judicial confirmations largely grind to a halt.

Impact: Democrats have a better chance to pass bills that address voter concerns over high prices, healthcare costs and data centers, and increase pressure on Republicans. But Trump still retains the power to block most major legislation. With a bigger majority, voters likely will look to Democrats to address their economic concerns, not just oppose Trump. Trump gains a political foil, allowing him to share blame for Washington's shortcomings and ⁠potentially pin economic problems and high prices on Democrats, who he can say are now at the very least equally culpable for the state of the economy. Senate Democratic majority: 8 seats or more

- Democrats could claim a clear electoral mandate and argue that voters rebuked Trump's handling of the first half of his second term. - ⁠Democrats enter fiscal negotiations with Republicans and the White House over government funding and the debt ⁠ceiling from their strongest position, because they have more votes to pass the relevant bills.

- Democrats still lack the votes to overcome filibusters, override vetoes or convict Trump in any impeachment trial if House Democrats decide to impeach him. Impact: Democrats gain greater leverage but governing remains constrained by Trump's veto, the filibuster and shared political responsibility for the economy.

REPUBLICANS KEEP CONTROL OF BOTH HOUSE AND SENATE While unlikely, given the number of vulnerable House Republicans defending seats, this remains possible.

Impact: Trump and Republicans would claim a fresh ‌mandate for his final two years in office. With unified ‌control of Washington, an emboldened Trump would face few congressional constraints and continue advancing judicial nominees and other appointments. The risk of major budget, government shutdown and debt ceiling confrontations would ​be reduced.