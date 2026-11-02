Unfinished road project in Karachi highlights government’s negligence

A long-delayed road improvement project has created serious traffic problems at Church Mor in Block 13-D/2 of Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where construction materials have been left unattended for nearly three weeks without any progress on the proposed work, as reported by The Express Tribune. According to The Express Tribune, the narrow junction has become increasingly congested due to the careless dumping of construction material, raising questions about the town administration's planning and management. Residents said the material should have been placed along the considerably wider Church Road, where the development work is actually planned, instead of occupying valuable space at an already crowded intersection.

The situation has significantly disrupted the movement of vehicles, triggering frequent traffic jams and creating difficulties for pedestrians attempting to cross the junction. Residents have expressed frustration over the authorities' failure to address the problem despite repeated complaints. Residents have approached the concerned union council and town administration several times, demanding either the immediate commencement of construction or the removal of the material obstructing the road. However, they said the authorities have made little effort to resolve the issue. Residents added that although some pipes, which had remained at the location for almost six months, were recently removed, the construction material continues to occupy the junction. The absence of any visible progress on the road project has further intensified public resentment.

The congestion has also raised safety concerns for schoolchildren, as St Philip's High School is located close to Church Mor. Students travelling to and from the institution are forced to navigate through the crowded intersection, exposing them to difficulties amid the constant movement of vehicles, as cited by The Express Tribune. Church Mor is also a frequently used passage for people living in the surrounding neighbourhoods, making the obstruction particularly disruptive to daily commuters and pedestrians, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)