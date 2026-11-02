FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains

(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a ​news window) Nov 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 ‌was ​muted on Monday as gains across broader sectors were countered by declines in heavyweight energy and healthcare stocks, as investors awaited the Bank of England's ‌interest rate decision this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 10,731.34 points by 1130 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.7%.