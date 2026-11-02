Egypt's Banque du Caire shares debut in long-delayed state asset sale
Egypt's Banque du Caire rose as much as 7% in its stock market debut on Monday after the government sold a 45% stake, completing a landmark state asset sale that had been delayed for nearly two decades. Reducing the state's role in the economy is a key pillar of Egypt's $8 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, which is due to end next month.
The government announced plans to privatise Banque du Caire, Egypt's sixth-largest bank by assets, in 2007, but the move was delayed by the global financial crisis and repeatedly postponed thereafter. The listing comprised 45% of the bank's shares at 5.30 Egyptian pounds apiece, valuing the lender at 20.5 billion pounds ($370 million). The stock rose as high as 5.68 pounds in early trade before paring some gains.
The sale showed the state was "very serious" about continuing to offer state assets for sale despite challenging global conditions, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during a ceremonial bell-ringing at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo. Higher fuel prices, exacerbated by the US-Israeli war with Iran, have strained Egypt's finances and helped keep inflation in double digits. Regional conflict and uncertainty have also weighed on the stock market in recent weeks.
Even so, Egypt last month recorded its largest initial public offering in at least five years when lending and payments company MNT-Halan sold a fifth of its shares. Banque du Caire's listing forms part of a broader privatisation drive that also includes planned listings of companies in the petroleum and development sectors.
The IMF has repeatedly pointed to slower-than-expected progress in creating more room for private sector investment, including through divestment of state assets.