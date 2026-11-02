"US greatest threat to nuclear non-proliferation regime": Iran blasts Washington over strike threats

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei slammed the United States on Monday as the single biggest danger to global nuclear non-proliferation on Monday, reacting to American threats targeting Iran’s remaining nuclear facilities. "The United States is actually the greatest threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime," Baghaei stated during a press briefing. "The very expression of a threat against a country and the implicit threat that we may use a certain weapon is itself an encouragement to violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

Baghaei expressed regret over the silence of international bodies, including the United Nations, the Security Council, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in the face of US hostile rhetoric, warning that Washington is setting a dangerous international precedent. He emphasised that "the threats being raised against us will surely make us more determined to strengthen our capabilities in our own defence." Addressing questions on whether Iran might alter its nuclear doctrine in response to military threats, Baghaei noted that public and elite discussions within Iran are a natural reaction to years of American pressure and the targeted assassination of figures linked to Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran's nuclear program has been and remains absolutely peaceful, and this has been proven many times," Baghaei affirmed. "The fact that the other side, based on a big lie that began 20 years ago, constantly repeats the claim that Iran has nuclear weapons... fuels this debate as if they have lulled themselves into a dream." However, Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's official stance regarding the treaty remains unchanged for now.

"At the decision-making level, we are still a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and as long as Iran is a member of this treaty, it considers itself bound and obliged to comply with the obligations contained in that document," he stated. Rejecting calls from IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for immediate renewed inspections of Iranian nuclear sites, Baghaei accused the global watchdog of taking a biased stance and failing to condemn past attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

"We have not reached that stage at all yet," Baghaei said regarding inspections. "Mr. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency has many debts to Iran and they should settle their previous debts and then talk about the future course." "One of the great debts of the Agency Director General is that they did not take a position in the face of the criminal and illegal action of the United States and the Zionist regime in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities," he added. "Unfortunately, the credibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency has been severely tarnished since then."

Baghaei affirmed that any talks regarding future nuclear steps remain strictly contingent on Washington meeting Iran's initial demands through mediated negotiations. His remarks come a day after US President Donald Trump defended the American military action against Iran, saying Washington had acted to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while describing the rise in oil prices amid the ongoing conflict as a "very small price to pay" for national and global security.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa, ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons was the reason behind the US military intervention. "I stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Explaining his decision to undertake military action, he said, "I said, 'let's make that journey into the Middle East because we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.'" Addressing concerns over rising oil prices due to the conflict with Iran, Trump said the economic impact was justified by the security benefits of the military action.

"It's a very small price to pay for the security of this country and for the world," he said. Trump also claimed that Iran had initiated the war and asserted that US military operations had significantly weakened its military capabilities.

Trump's remarks come amid renewed discussions between Washington and Tel Aviv over the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran following the US midterm elections. (ANI)