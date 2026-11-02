Czech coalition advances media overhaul in rushed overnight vote

In a rare overnight vote, the Czech ruling coalition pushed public media funding changes through a first parliamentary hurdle despite criticism that they could ‌weaken broadcaster independence.

The populist government of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, backed by the far-right SPD party, has frequently criticised public and private media coverage of its policies and accused some outlets of bias. Opposition parties have compared the proposed changes with reforms in Hungary ‌under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who oversaw a major expansion of pro-government media.

The government says it is scrapping ‌the 205 crown ($9.45) monthly household broadcasting fee to ease costs for consumers. Funding would instead come from the state budget. The proposal was brought to the floor outside the planned order of proceedings on Friday. Speaker Tomio Okamura of the SPD limited debate and scheduled the vote for 4:36 a.m. (0236 GMT) on ⁠Saturday.

The coalition's ​majority then voted to ⁠send the bill to committees for further discussion. SUNDAY PROTEST PLANNED

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside parliament, with some remaining overnight. Local media reported that several people unsuccessfully ⁠tried to enter the building. Critics say the changes would weaken the broadcasters and make them more vulnerable to political pressure. Czech Television is the ​country's most-watched broadcaster across major age groups, while public media are among the most trusted news sources in the ⁠country, according to a 2025 Reuters Institute survey.

The proposal would cut funding for Czech Television and Czech Radio by about 15%, possibly as early as next ⁠year, ​and keep nominal funding unchanged for several years. "There is no war for independent media," Babis said on Facebook late on Friday. "There is no fight for democracy and no nationalisation of media is being prepared."

The proposal and its fast-track treatment ⁠drew criticism from the broadcasters, international journalism groups and institutions including universities and the Catholic Church. "The bill goes against the European ⁠Media Freedom Act (EMFA), which requires ⁠adequate, stable and predictable funding for public service media," the European Federation of Journalists said in a statement.

Journalists and other employees at the broadcasters announced a strike for November 3, while ‌a civic group ‌called a public protest for Sunday. ($1 = 21.6880 Czech crowns)