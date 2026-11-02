China's foreign minister meets with Saudi national security advisor in Beijing

​The Gulf ​region ‌has again reached ​a "critical crossroads between war and ‌peace," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Saudi Arabia's national security advisor ‌in Beijing on Monday, ‌adding that China hopes all parties can end hostilities through negotiation.

All ⁠parties ​should ⁠work to safeguard regional energy and shipping ⁠lane security, Wang said, ​according to a summary of ⁠the meeting released by Wang's ministry. ⁠China ​stands ready to work with the Saudi side to ⁠achieve new progress in bilateral relations, ⁠he ⁠added.