Danfoss says its products involved in European supermarket freezer incidents
Danish engineering company Danfoss said on Monday that its products were involved in the hacking of European supermarket freezers.
Danish engineering company Danfoss said on Monday that its products were involved in the hacking of European supermarket freezers.
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