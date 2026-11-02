IKEA store in Belgium hit by fridge cyberattack
Swedish budget furniture retailer IKEA said on Monday that its store in Mons, Belgium, had been affected by a cyberattack on refrigeration control systems that hit supermarket chains in several countries overnight.
IKEA, famous for its in-store restaurants serving Swedish meatballs, said it had had to remove some food products from refrigeration units as a precaution and expected some food waste as a result. "We cannot rule out that additional locations may be affected, as we continue our investigation," an IKEA spokesperson said.