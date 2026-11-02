IKEA store in Belgium hit by fridge cyberattack 

Swedish ‌budget furniture retailer ​IKEA said on Monday that ‌its store in Mons, Belgium, had been affected by a ‌cyberattack on refrigeration control systems ‌that hit supermarket chains in several countries overnight.

IKEA, famous for its ⁠in-store ​restaurants ⁠serving Swedish meatballs, said it had had ⁠to remove some food ​products from refrigeration units as a ⁠precaution and expected some food ⁠waste as ​a result. "We cannot rule out that additional ⁠locations may be affected, as we ⁠continue ⁠our investigation," an IKEA spokesperson said.