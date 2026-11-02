Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened higher on ​Monday with technology and ‌AI-related stocks steadying after a dismal October, while risk sentiment ‌got a lift as crude oil ‌prices dropped sharply amid growing hopes of a US-Iran ⁠peace deal.

The ​Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average rose 403.09 ⁠points, or 0.78%, at the ​open to 52,173.40. The S&P ⁠500 rose 33.80 points, or 0.45%, ⁠at ​the open to 7,613.87, while the Nasdaq ⁠Composite rose 159.07 points, or 0.63%, ⁠to 25,596.07 ⁠at the opening bell.