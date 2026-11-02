US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stocks open higher as AI trade steadies, oil falls
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday with technology and AI-related stocks steadying after a dismal October, while risk sentiment got a lift as crude oil prices dropped sharply amid growing hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 403.09 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 52,173.40. The S&P 500 rose 33.80 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 7,613.87, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 159.07 points, or 0.63%, to 25,596.07 at the opening bell.