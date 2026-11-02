South Korean president's passport details leaked online, broadcaster reports

South ​Korean President Lee ‌Jae Myung's passport ​details and those of some of his staff were leaked online ‌in a file posted in June on a paid website, the South Korean broadcaster KBS reported on Monday.

The ‌passport information of 168 people including Lee, his security ‌officers and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac was posted on the website in early June, the report said. KBS said ⁠it ​had informed ⁠the presidential Blue House after becoming aware of the leak. The ⁠office said it was looking into the matter and intended ​to take immediate action, according to the report.

The ⁠file was posted under the name "passenger list" days before Lee's trip ⁠to ​Europe earlier this year, it added. Lee travelled to Belgium and Italy in June, and ⁠also to France for a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

It ⁠was unclear ⁠how the confidential file was uploaded or who downloaded it, the report said.