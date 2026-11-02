Cricket-South Africa's Verreynne, Prince receive ICC reprimands

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 22:00 IST
Cricket-South Africa's Verreynne, Prince receive ICC reprimands

South Africa batting coach Ashwell ​Prince and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne ​have been reprimanded ‌by the ​International Cricket Council for showing dissent towards the umpires on the third day of ‌the third test against Australia at Newlands. • South Africa batter Marques Ackerman attempted to review a caught decision but was told by umpires ‌Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough that he was past the ‌stipulated 15 seconds to do so.

• Prince was seen shouting at the umpires that Ackerman had signalled he would review within the time allowed. • Verreynne, who ⁠was ​not playing in ⁠the match but had 12th man duties, told Ackerman to remain on the ⁠field of play, delaying his exit.

• Prince and Verreynne were found to ​have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct ⁠for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an ⁠umpire’s ​decision during an international match. • Each also had one demerit point added to their records. If a player or official ⁠reaches for demerit points in a 24-month period, they face suspension.

• South ⁠Africa won ⁠the match by 176 runs to claim the series 2-1 and move to the top of the ‌world ‌test rankings.

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