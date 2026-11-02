Rugby-South Africa name lock Moerat in starting XV to face Italy

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 22:20 IST
Rugby-South Africa name lock Moerat in starting XV to face Italy

South Africa have selected lock Salmaan ​Moerat for the first time ​this year in an ‌otherwise settled ​starting XV for the Nations Championship test against Italy in Turin on Saturday. • Moerat will add ‌to his 11 caps and partner Ruan Nortje in the second row, behind hooker Malcolm Marx and props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit.

• Loose-forward ‌Siya Kolisi will captain the side alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and ‌number eight Jasper Wiese in the back row. • Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at flyhalf, with Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf, and Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel in the ⁠centres.

• ​Ethan Hooker and ⁠Kurt-Lee Arendse are on the wing, with Damian Willemse at fullback. • “The vital factors for us ⁠will be to be accurate in our execution and to play for the ​full 80 minutes, especially given the high stakes at the end ⁠of these three pool matches,” Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said

• South Africa face France on ⁠November ​14 and Ireland on November. • Team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Morne van den ⁠Berg, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Salmaan Moerat, 3-Thomas ⁠du Toit, ⁠2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

• Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Cameron Hanekom, 21-Paul de Villiers, ‌22-Grant Williams, ‌23-Manie Libbok

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