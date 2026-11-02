Soccer-Tenerife match abandoned after player suffers severe head injury
The Spanish Segunda Division match between Tenerife and visitors Andorra was abandoned in stoppage time on Monday after Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel suffered a serious head injury in a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. With the scores level at 2-2 seven minutes into added time, Owono charged toward the centre circle to clear a long ball and appeared to knee De Miguel in the head. De Miguel lay on the pitch before losing consciousness, prompting a straight red card for Owono.
As medical staff treated De Miguel, players from both sides watched on in distress, with several of his teammates in tears. De Miguel was taken by ambulance to hospital for emergency evaluation. Spanish media reported that he had regained consciousness.