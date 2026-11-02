Soccer-Tenerife match abandoned after player suffers severe head injury

The Spanish Segunda ​Division match ​between Tenerife and ‌visitors Andorra ​was abandoned in stoppage time on Monday after ‌Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel suffered a serious head injury in a collision with Andorra ‌goalkeeper Jesus Owono. With the scores level at ‌2-2 seven minutes into added time, Owono charged toward the centre circle to clear a long ball ⁠and ​appeared ⁠to knee De Miguel in the head. De Miguel ⁠lay on the pitch before losing consciousness, prompting ​a straight red card for Owono.

As medical ⁠staff treated De Miguel, players from both sides ⁠watched ​on in distress, with several of his teammates in tears. De Miguel was ⁠taken by ambulance to hospital for emergency evaluation. Spanish ⁠media ⁠reported that he had regained consciousness.