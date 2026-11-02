US to suspend South Africa, Rwanda from duty-free trade access

US Trade ​Representative Jamieson Greer said ‌on Monday ​that Washington intends to suspend South Africa and Rwanda from duty-free access ‌to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

"President Trump found that the governments of Rwanda and South ‌Africa are engaging in practices that are inconsistent with AGOA’s ‌eligibility criteria,” Greer said in a statement. AGOA gives eligible African countries duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products. ⁠South ​Africa has benefited ⁠from it for years.

AGOA beneficiaries are expected to adhere to eligibility requirements ⁠around maintaining market-based economies and good governance as well as ​eliminating barriers to U.S. investments and trade, with Washington carrying ⁠out regular reviews. President Donald Trump's administration has cracked down on South ⁠Africa ​for what Trump claims is its persecution of white people. South Africa's government says this is a ⁠falsehood spread by fringe groups.

Washington highlighted trade barriers, rule of law ⁠and ⁠human rights as among issues it is deeply concerned about in Rwanda.