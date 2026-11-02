Explosion kills four at Cameroon iron smelting plant
An explosion killed at least four people and severely burned 16 others at an iron smelting plant in Cameroon's commercial capital Douala on Monday morning, the regional governor said. The blast caused a fire which was extinguished, said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Cameroon's Littoral Region, which has Douala as its capital.
Douala-based manufacturing and trading company Metafrique Steel said its facilities in Bassa Industrial Park had been affected. It said there had been an "incident, which was caused by an external factor and whose causes have yet to be determined," without going into further detail. An army rescue unit recovered the four bodies, Diboua told reporters.
"At the level of the plant, 16 burned victims were rescued and moved to the Douala General Hospital ... We must not be too optimistic given the severity of the burns," Diboua added.