Rugby-England without injured Mitchell for Nations Championship matches

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 22:44 IST
Rugby-England without injured Mitchell for Nations Championship matches

England coach Steve Borthwick named a 36-player ​squad without scrumhalf Alex Mitchell ​on Monday for November's Nations ‌Championship fixtures ​against Australia, Japan and New Zealand. • Mitchell misses out with a hamstring injury sustained playing for Northampton Saints ‌at the weekend. Ben Spencer and Harry Randall are in the squad instead

• Flyhalf Fin Smith has been included despite missing England's recent three-day training camp, with ‌George Ford and Marcus Smith also included as options at number 10 • Wing ‌Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been selected despite question marks over his fitness, while centre Seb Atkinson also gets the nod after passing a fitness test

• "These fixtures take on added significance this autumn as ⁠they ​represent our final opportunity ⁠to face southern hemisphere opposition before next year's Rugby World Cup," Borthwick said in a statement • ⁠England host Australia on November 8 ahead of a meeting with Japan six days later. ​They take on New Zealand in their final pool game on November ⁠21 before the Nations Championship finals matches the following weekend

• Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur ⁠Clark, ​Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau, Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Emmanuel Iyogun, George ⁠Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock, Will Stuart • Backs: Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall, ⁠Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George ⁠Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Cadan Murley, Harry Randall, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, ‌Freddie Steward, ‌Jack van Poortvliet

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